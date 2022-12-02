KACU presents its 2nd annual LIVE radio play! You won’t want to miss “A Christmas Carol” presented in a unique and entertaining way. The whole family will enjoy this Christmastime event.

Using music, narration, and live sound effects, KACU’s “Radio Actors” will recreate “A Christmas Carol” with all of the magic and nostalgia of a 1940s radio broadcast.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Wednesday, December 7th

7:00 pm

$12- Adults

Free- Children 12 and younger

(325) 676-9620

paramountabilene.com