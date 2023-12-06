KACU-FM is proud to present “It’s a Wonderful Life” a radio play, LIVE at the Historic Paramount Theatre. Bring your family and experience a joyful evening of Christmas spirit. Some Familiar faces around town and voices of KACU are ready to transport you to Bedford Falls and the story of George Bailey. Tickets are available at paramountabilene.com or KACU.org. Tickets will also be available at the door Thursday.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Thursday, December 7th

7:00 pm

General Admission- $12

Students- $5