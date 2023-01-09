After a sweltering summer last year you may be looking for a way to stay cool when you head outdoors for fun this summer. We get a demonstration of IcyBreeze, an all-in-one combination of a cooler and air conditioner keeping both you and your drinks cool while being safe and environmentally friendly.

IcyBreeze is the world’s first portable AC. It is a 38 quart cooler that comes with an AC system built in. It operates just like your cars AC, however instead of freon IcyBreeze circulate the cold water from the inside of the cooler, chills the heat exchanger, pulls in the air from outside, and pushes it back out at temperatures 30 to 40 degrees colder than the ambient temperature is at around 25 mph.

Learn more about IcyBreeze and find the right model for your needs at IcyBreeze.com