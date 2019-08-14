Keeping mosquitoes away from your home and family

With World Mosquito Day coming up on August 20th, Mosquito Joe of Abilene provides us with insight on what parents should know when protecting themselves and their children from the height of mosquito season.
- If you have a pool, cover it fully when not in use
- Empty any standing water that may collect in your area
- Avoid wooded and tall grassy areas where the activity is high
- Keep your grass cut short and bushes and trees trimmed
- Move swing sets, sandboxes and other play areas away from wooded areas
- Clean up debris
- Clean your gutters to prevent mosquitoes – prevents them from laying eggs in the stagnant water that may collect.
Mosquito Joe of Abilene
1934 Industrial Blvd.
(325) 480-9730
abilene.mosquitojoe.com