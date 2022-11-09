STEAM! Time

Abilene Public Library- Mockingbird Branch

1326 N Mockingbird Ln.

Tuesday, November 16th

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl

Youth are invited out for some hands-on fun at your library involving STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics. At these sessions, staff will lead youth in an exploration of new STEAM activities for some critical thinking and hands-on learning fun. Designed for school-aged youth, don’t pass up on this educational program.

South STEAM: Build a Dino

Abilene Public Library- South Branch

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

Saturday, November 19th

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl

It’s Dinovember at the South Branch Library, youth will be challenged to build a dinosaur from a selection of materials that we’ll provide. All materials and instructions will be provided so don’t miss out on the dino fun to be had.