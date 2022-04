Kipp is a sweet chihuahua-dachshund mix looking for his forever home. Many of his brothers and sisters have already found homes. You can meet Kipp and add him to your family by visiting The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

Taylor Jones Humane Society

2301 N. 3rd St.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Noon – 3:00 pm

(325) 672-7124

taylorjoneshumane.com

Find them on Facebook