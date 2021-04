The Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene is hosting a new event to help support local children. We learn how you can take part in their golf tournament.

Kids Need Kiwanis Golf Tournament

Abilene Country Club (North)

4039 S. Treadaway

Friday, April 30th

$150 per player

$600 per team 4 person scramble with shotgun start

Registrations due by April 22nd

