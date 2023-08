A community of local creators and small businesses offering a range of products are all together at Makers + Creators Marketplace located in The Cloisters Courtyard connected to Mezamiz Coffee Shop. We learn what they have to offer.

Makers + Creators Marketplace

The Cloisters

3909 S. 7th St.

Tues – Fri: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sat: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

apeoplepartyproductions.com