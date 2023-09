The Performance Lab in Abilene is now open 24 hours! We learn about what they have to offer and their upcoming Spartan DEKA Race!

The Performance Lab

4541 Loop 322

Now Open 24hrs

Staff and Classes Available:

Mon – Fri: 4:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sat: 10:00 am

Spartan DEKA Race

Saturday, September 16th

8:00 am – Noon

Contact The Performance Lab by calling (325) 665-9783 or go to tplabi.com