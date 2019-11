McMurry University Theatre tells us about their next play “The Female Version of The Odd Couple”

The Female Version of The Odd Couple

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

1642 Sayles Blvd

November 21st – 23rd at 7:30 pm

November 24th at 2:00 pm

$10- General Admission

(325) 793-3889

mcm.edu/theatre