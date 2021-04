Big Country kids are invited this weekend to show off their fishing skills at a tournament at Lake Brownwood.

6th Annual Kid Fishing Tournament

Flat Rock Park & Camp

332 Flat Rock Road, Lake Brownwood

Saturday, May 1st

8:00 am- Sign in

11:00 am- Weigh in

Registration $10

Age groups: 4 & younger; 5-8; 9-12

brownwoodlake.com/events