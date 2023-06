The West Texas Rehab Center is rounding up funds to help their mission of improving the quality of life of those they serve regardless of financial circumstance. The annual Lamb and Goat Sale will be held at The Stephens County Ag Barn in Breckenridge. We learn about this event and how you can help.

West Texas Rehabilitation Center Round-Up for Rehab

2023 Rehab Lamb & Goat Sale

Stephens County Ag Barn

CR 245

Breckenridge, TX

Tuesday, June 13th

7:00 pm

(325) 793-3510

westtexasrehab.org