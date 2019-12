Abilene Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy Daughter Dance is coming up in February. We learn how signing up by December 15th can get you a free stocking stuffer.

Daddy Daughter Dance 2020

Abilene Convention Center

1100 N 6th St.

Thursday, February 6th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Register by December 15th for a free stocking stuffer