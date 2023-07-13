The Abilene Public Library is introducing a new set of digital learning tools for youth called Launchpads. These brightly colored tablets are a product of Playaway, the same company the makes the Wonderbooks collection of children children’s literature at the library.

Launchpads utilize apps, storybooks, videos, and more for a multisensory learning experience. They bring together a combination of sight, sound, and interactive play to give kids the tools to learn in a way they learn best.

Each have been developed by educational experts and brings together many of the award-winning brands parents may remember growing up with, including Sesame Street and Highlights.

When you start off on a launchpad, your child will be able to select a child avatar to represent them in their learning endeavors. Next, they’ll choose from several apps available to take them through a series of reading prompts, videos, interactive game, and more to help your kids learn in an interactive way.

You can find these pads at the Abilene Public Library. If you don’t see them available, check with library staff to reserve one, or search for them on the library’s online catalog to make sure your child can try one out.

Abilene Public Library

202 Cedar St.

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd.

1326 N Mockingbird Ln.

abilenetx.gov/APL