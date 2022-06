This Saturday The Abilene Public Library will hold an informational meeting at their south branch in the Mall of Abilene. Abilene Disc Golf owner Josh Tackett will be present to teach the rules and history of the game. Participants will even get the chance to head outside and throw practice shots.

Disc Golf Informational

Abilene Public Library South Branch

Mall of Abilene

Saturday, June 25th

2:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/apl