“Let’s Face It” series continues at The Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:

LET’S FACE IT SPEAKER SERIES

PART 3

Thursday, February 6

6:30 – 7:30 PM

“Sarah Ball: An Unlikely Likeness”

Presented by: Judy Tedford Deaton, Grace Museum Curator

Why and how does contemporary British artist Sarah Ball create paintings that are monumental (though miniature), so original (though derived

from photographs), so candid (though highly formalized) and so heartbreaking (though deceptively calm)? Look closer at Sarah Ball’s art and inspiration as we explore the rich and limitless options portraiture offers for new means of creative expression.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER:

Judy Tedford Deaton, Chief Curator and Director of Exhibitions and Collections, has been curating exhibitions and overseeing the art and history collections at The Grace Museum since 2006. She is responsible for concept development, installation and interpretation

of twelve art exhibitions annually. Before joining The Grace staff, Deaton was an associate professor of art history and gallery director at McMurry University (1995-2006). She earned a BA from the University of Texas Austin and an MFA in art history from

Southern Methodist University where she was a recipient of the SMU Meadows Artistic Scholarship Graduate Award in Art History.

She is an author, art historian, frequent guest speaker, art consultant, art juror and panelist at museums and conferences including the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), Texas Association of Museums (TAM), Contemporary

Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD), Mountain Plains Museum Association (MPMA), and the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art (CASETA).

This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities, Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.

PART 4

Thursday, February 27

6:30 – 7:30 PM

“Anatomy for the Portraiture Artist”

Presented by Dr. Gary Goodnight

& Oil Portrait Demonstration by Mike Lanier

Come hear Dr. Gary Goodnight present a unique perspective on portraiture. Not only does Dr. Goodnight practice Otolaryngology (ENT) / Otolaryngic Allergy, General Otolaryngology/ENT, he is also an accomplished painter.

As an Otolaryngologist, the understanding of the relationships in the anatomy of the head and neck is vital for patient care. These same anatomical relationships are important for the portrait or figure artist. Their basic

understanding allows the artist to capture structure, planes and likeness.

Following the talk, local artist Mike Lanier will present an oil portrait painting demonstration – from beginning to glazing using examples of his own work.

Mike Lanier is a realistic painter known for his dramatic use of light and color. His work is included in many private collections and galleries throughout the area. Mike works mainly in oil and acrylic. Mike’s college

studies in Fine Art, Art History, Illustration and Commercial Art helped combine his many passions for art. Mike has received numerous awards in Regional and National competitions.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities, Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.