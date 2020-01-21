‘Let’s Face It’ speaker series begins at Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:

“MEMORIES IN THE PRESENT: PORTRAITS OF THE MODERN”

Thursday, January 23

6:30-7:30 PM

This event is FREE and open to the public

Presented by Liz Kim, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Art History

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

What is the role of portraiture with respect to the modern times? Hung Liu’s portraits connect with archived memories of early modern imperial China as shaping the experiences of today’s America as an Asian American artist. Dr. Kim’s talk will focus on the genre of portraiture as bridges to the nostalgic modern in the American post-industrial present.

Liz Kim is an assistant professor of art history at Texas Woman’s University. Specializing in American art with an interest in the global, she received her M.A. from Leiden University, Netherlands, and Ph.D. from Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London. Her current projects include research on regional women modernists with a focus on Texas, a book manuscript on postmodernism, and ongoing work on the history of moving images art.

This project is supported by the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art (CASETA). This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.

—————————————————————————————————————

“DIARY: A PORTRAIT OF IGOR MELNIKOV”

Thursday, January 30

6:30-7:30 PM

This event is FREE and open to the public

Presented by Tonya Turner Carroll, Owner of Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe, NM

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Tonya Turner Carroll will present an inside look at Russian-born artist Igor Melnikov whose work is currently on view in the 2nd floor galleries at The Grace Museum. Tonya Turner Carroll and husband Michael Carroll co-founded the Turner Carroll Gallery in Santa Fe, NM in 1991. She advises private collectors and corporate clients on art acquisitions, assisting them in research, value estimations, and collecting. She has curated numerous exhibitions of contemporary art for museums, art centers, and cultural centers in the U.S. and abroad. With husband, Michael Carroll and their children, Turner Carroll created Arte Mita, an organization bringing international artists together with school children of different countries. Via youth art sales, Arte Mita has helped form art programming at schools in Sayulita and Punta de Mita, Mexico, as well as in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. A 1989 graduate with Honors from the Art History Department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Tonya was awarded the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship for her studies in the history of art at UNC. Tonya and Michael Carroll wrote the definitive monograph on Romanian contemporary artist Traian Alexandru Filip, which won a small press book award upon publication. She has also authored several articles, blogs, and catalogue essays on contemporary art and artists. Turner Carroll has served on the boards of the Santa Fe Gallery Association and Friends of Contemporary Art for the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe. She currently serves on the Governing Board of 516 Arts, a contemporary museum in Albuquerque, as well as the aM Contemporaries Council of the Albuquerque Museum.

This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities, Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.