Lib-Con returns to the Abilene Public Library offering a full-day of great family-friendly activities for all who love anime, manga, comics, superheroes, fandoms, cosplay, and more.

The fun will begin at 9:30 AM at the man branch of The Abilene Public Library at 202 Cedar Street. Activities will include crafting sessions, gaming opportunities, panel discussions, and much more. The premiere event at Lib-Con will be the Annual Cosplay Contest, where all ages are invited to dress up as their favorite character and register for this contest for a chance to win prizes based on their age division.

The library says they are thrilled to finally be able offer the first full Lib-Con experience since the beginning of the pandemic in 20202. All activities are free and they encourage visitors to come dressed in costumes. Local food trucks will be present during the lunch hours. You can find all your Lib-Con information online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/LibCon.

Lib-Con

Abilene Public Library

Main Library- 202 Cedar Street

Saturday, October 8th

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

(325) 677-2474

abilenetx.gov/apl/LibCon