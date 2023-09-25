Life After Loss is a grief support group hosted by the Hospice of the Big Country that is open to anyone looking for support and guidance through the grief that accompanies the death of a loved one.

Whether the grief is new or old, Life After Loss provides a judgement free environment to process, share, and support each other.

Life After Loss will meet on Monday mornings at 10: 00 am and the meetings usually go until 11:30 am. The groups meets once a week for 5 weeks with the first meeting this quarter starting October 2nd in the Hospice of the Big Country building on 4601 Hartford Street.

During the weeks we’ll cover topics that go in depth into what “normal” grief might look like, the process of grief, guilt and shame, self-care and special occasions, and how to look forward to better days.

Topics include:

What is “normal” grieving

Grieving is a process

Guilt & Shame

Hope for good days ahead

Self-care & special occasions

Facilitated by:

Erik Maci, MDiv with Hospice of the Big Country

Life After Loss

Hospice of the Big Country- Conference Room

4601 Hartford St.

Every Monday starting

October 2nd – October 30th

10:00 am – 11:30 am

(325) 793-5450

