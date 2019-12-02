Living Christmas Tree this weekend at Wylie Baptist Church

News release from Wylie Baptist Church:

ABILENE, Texas (November 21, 2019) – Since 1982, the Living Christmas Tree at Wylie Baptist Church has been an annual presentation Big Country residents did not want to miss.

This year is no exception, as WBC members present the 37th Annual Living Christmas Tree, December 5-8 at the church, located at 6097 Buffalo Gap Road.

“For thirty-seven years, our church has done something for our community and the Big Country that would inspire hope in the hearts of people during the Christmas season,” said Rick Grant, WBC associate pastor and director of the Living Christmas Tree.

A mixture of sacred and secular music, drama, narration and multimedia make up the Living Christmas Tree. More than 125 WBC members make up the cast.

For those who have not seen the presentation, the “living” part of the tree comes from the fact that choir members actually sing from the nearly 30-foot steel tree structure. Platforms at seven different levels accommodate 40-plus choir members. The structure is beautifully adorned with greenery, decorations, and more than 40,000 computer-controlled lights.

“The Living Christmas Tree gives our church family the opportunity to share the greatest story ever told — the story of Jesus,” said Bro. Mike Harkrider, WBC’s senior pastor. “This presentation creates many opportunities for our church members to use their various gifts and abilities to the glory of God. It creates enormous excitement in our church as we share this with our community!”

Several church members have been in every Living Christmas Tree since 1982; for some, this will be the first year to participate in this annual tradition.

This year’s presentations are December 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m., December 7 at 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and December 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the Living Christmas Tree are free, and may be ordered by calling the church at 325.692.3206.

Living Christmas Tree Trivia: