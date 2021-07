This weekend local artists and crafters will have their works on display for you to purchase at this month’s PlazaPalooza. We learn how the monthly market helps local artists and get a look at some of the things you can find.

PlazaPalooza

The People’s Plaza

1290 S Willis St.

1st Saturday of Every Month

Saturday, July 3rd

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Facebook: PlazaPalooza