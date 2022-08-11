This October The Abilene Sports Alliance is inviting the business community to come together and compete for a good cause at The Abilene Corporate Olympics. Proceeds for the event will be awarded to senior high school athletes with scholarships and grants to sporting events that compete in Abilene and generate overnight stays in hotels. This years events will include 3v3 basketball, co-ed volleyball, DEKA, pickleball, axe throwing, cornhole, and an after-hours beer relay. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony and block party in the SoDA District.

Registration is $350 to compete in all events; individual event registrations vary from $50-$100.

For more information contact: 325-676-2556 or tiffany@abilenevisitors.com