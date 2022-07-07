This month The Abilene Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free business fair letting local kids showcase their business ideas giving a glimpse at the future entrepreneurs of the Big Country.

Children’s Business Fair

Frontier Texas!

Saturday, July 23rd

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Free

Event Description: This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers! Prizes will be awarded for best product or service potential, quality, presentation, and customer service!

Visit: AbileneChamber.com for more information