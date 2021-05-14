Local kids to showcase business ideas in Children’s Business Fair

News release from The Abilene Industrial Foundation:

Children’s Business Fair to take place in Abilene



Could a ten-year-old invent the next must-have product or service? Find out at the Abilene Children’s Business Fair, showcasing kids’ entrepreneurial genius!



On May 22 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Abilene Industrial Foundation will host a Children’s Business Fair for young entrepreneurs at Frontier Texas! This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.



Kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers!



This event is sponsored by Communities of Abilene Federal Credit Union, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, Abilene Chamber, Abilene Industrial Foundation, Develop Abilene and the generous support of our donors and volunteers.



“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.



“The Children’s Business Fair gives kids the chance to buy and sell really cool things, and it’s a lot of fun too!” – Luke McFarlen, age eight.



“You cannot match the learning that comes from this kind of hands-on experience,” said Chandra McFarlen, Luke’s mom. “Luke was so proud of himself and the money that he had worked hard to earn! All of the customers, kids and adults alike, were supportive and encouraging! I’m helping to host this year’s fair in hopes of sparking that same ambition in children throughout our area!”



Prizes will be awarded for best product or service potential, quality, presentation, and customer service!

Abilene Children’s Business Fair

Frontier Texas Pavilion

625 N 1st St.

Saturday, May 22nd

10:00 am – Noon

Free and open to the public