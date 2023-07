School will soon be back in session but local organizations are coming together to make sure you and your children are ready for the new school year.

Come learn about resources in the area that are here to support you and your family! Free family fun activities and door prizes! Backpacks with school supplies will be given to each child present, while supplies last.

Back to School Resource Fair & Family Fun Day

Abilene Convention Center

1100 North 6th St.

Saturday, August 12th

9:00 am – 1:00 pm