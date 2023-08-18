Come celebrate recovery at the 2023 Big Texas Rally for Recovery held on September 9th in Abilene, Texas from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Oscar Rose Park (2605 S 7th St, Abilene, TX 79605)

Big Texas Rally for Recovery is held in cities across Texas to celebrate those in recovery. Each rally features local vendors, live entertainment, special guest speakers, food and drinks, fun activities for the family, and much more. For more than a decade, the Big Texas Rally for Recovery has been a celebration for recovery of individuals, families, and entire communities across Texas. Admission is always free. Everyone is invited because recovery is for everyone.

For more than 30 years, during the month of September, communities, and local organizations from across the country have hosted celebrations in honor of the National Recovery Month observation. These activities take many forms that bring public attention to recovery and challenge negative attitudes, stigma, and discrimination.

Please join the Abilene Recovery Council as we host Abilene’s first Big Texas Rally for Recovery. Along with the rally, there will be a 5K Powder Fun Run taking place that morning from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The Big Texas Rally for Recovery is sponsored by the Addiction Research Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and made possible by funds from Texas Health and Human Services. Other local sponsors include Betty Hardwick and H-E-B.