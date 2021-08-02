Local resources available for breastfeeding mothers

August 1st – 7th is World Breastfeeding Week. We took the time to learn about the local and state resources available for breastfeeding mothers.
Local WIC Breastfeeding Resources-
WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselors:
Tabitha Alldredge and Mary McIntosh
Clinic (325) 692-1680
24 Hour Text Hotline (325) 232-5651
WIC Lactation Consultant:
Mary McIntosh
Clinic (325) 692-1680
24 Hour Text Hotline (325) 232-5651
Breastfeeding Classes and Support Groups:
WIC Classes- Contact staff for monthly schedule
MOM2MOM Breastfeeding Support Group- 3rd Thursday at 11:00 am
La Leche League- 2nd Friday at 10:30 am at Taylor Co. Health Dept.
How to get a Breast Pump:
Call Peer Counselors
Clinic- (325) 692-1680
Cell- (325) 262-5651
Helpful Websites:
General Info-
Breastmilkcounts.com
TexasWIC.org
Kellymom.com
Breastmilk Donations-
Milkbank.org (Austin)
Texasmilkbank.org (Dallas)
Medication Questions-
Infantrisk.com