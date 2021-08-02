Local resources available for breastfeeding mothers

August 1st – 7th is World Breastfeeding Week. We took the time to learn about the local and state resources available for breastfeeding mothers.

Local WIC Breastfeeding Resources-

WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselors:

Tabitha Alldredge and Mary McIntosh

Clinic (325) 692-1680

24 Hour Text Hotline (325) 232-5651

WIC Lactation Consultant:

Mary McIntosh

Clinic (325) 692-1680

24 Hour Text Hotline (325) 232-5651

Breastfeeding Classes and Support Groups:

WIC Classes- Contact staff for monthly schedule

MOM2MOM Breastfeeding Support Group- 3rd Thursday at 11:00 am

La Leche League- 2nd Friday at 10:30 am at Taylor Co. Health Dept.

How to get a Breast Pump:

Call Peer Counselors

Clinic- (325) 692-1680

Cell- (325) 262-5651

Helpful Websites:

General Info-

Breastmilkcounts.com

TexasWIC.org

Kellymom.com



Breastmilk Donations-

Milkbank.org (Austin)

Texasmilkbank.org (Dallas)



Medication Questions-

Infantrisk.com