Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre Presents Miss Nelson is Missing Storytime. Kids and parents are invited out for a special storytime session featuring the members of Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre. In this book, you’ll find out what happens when a misbehaving class has to deal with a new substitute teacher. This story will be read by members of the cast of the Miss Nelson is Missing Play.

Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre: Miss Nelson is Missing Storytime

Abilene Public Library- Main Branch Storyroom

202 Cedar St.

Thursday, December 1st

4:30 pm

Then on December 3rd Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre Presents Miss Nelson is Missing: The Play. The one act show will be performed in the auditorium of the library. Both events are free to the public.

Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre: Miss Nelson is Missing: The Play

Abilene Public Library- Main Branch Auditorium

202 Cedar St.

Saturday, December 3rd

10:00 am

Free Admission

(325) 677-2474

abilenetx.gov/apl