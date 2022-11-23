Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre Presents Miss Nelson is Missing Storytime. Kids and parents are invited out for a special storytime session featuring the members of Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre. In this book, you’ll find out what happens when a misbehaving class has to deal with a new substitute teacher. This story will be read by members of the cast of the Miss Nelson is Missing Play.
Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre: Miss Nelson is Missing Storytime
Abilene Public Library- Main Branch Storyroom
202 Cedar St.
Thursday, December 1st
4:30 pm
Then on December 3rd Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre Presents Miss Nelson is Missing: The Play. The one act show will be performed in the auditorium of the library. Both events are free to the public.
Herman’s Ghostlight Theatre: Miss Nelson is Missing: The Play
Abilene Public Library- Main Branch Auditorium
202 Cedar St.
Saturday, December 3rd
10:00 am
Free Admission
(325) 677-2474
abilenetx.gov/apl