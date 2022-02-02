Local veteran and artist Bridget Jordan tells us how she became inspired to help others in her community. She is now working with mayor Anthony Williams to create programs and events for local youth as well as starting her own business.

Biography of Bridget Jordan

Bridget Jordan was born and raised in Abilene. Bridget graduated from Abilene High School in 1990; A Pastor’s daughter of Faith Deliverance Community Church, she served there as a musician and youth minister for over 30 years. She owned two hair salons from 1998 to 2003. Unique Hair Salon and Jordan’s Hair Studio. Compelled by the 9/11 attack she felt postulated to display her patriotic duty to defend her country and joined the United States Army in 2006, serving 24 months in Iraq. Unfortunately she sustained injuries both mentally and physically that would end her military career in 2017.

Redemption

Bridget was at her lowest point as she was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In addition to a military training accident in 2015 that left her with a fractured spine (L5;S1) and unable to walk without assistance and in chronic pain. She gave up on God and

faith and was at her lowest point and contemplating the ideology of suicide. Sitting in her self-loathing, pity and misery is when she allowed God’s Redemption to re enter her heart as her military career was forced to come to an end. Bridget received Medical Retirement and an honorable discharge from the United States Military August 2017. Lost and bewildered, she was wondering and praying to God for direction.

Resilience

The spinal injury led to Bridget eventually being bedridden yet, trusting God. And ultimately led to a spinal procedure called “spinal fusion”. The acceptance of God’s love inspired Bridget to paint and create art and that is where her healing started. After all she was stuck in bed and in constant pain. God’s love and art was therapeutic and her healing began. Bridget shared her art through social media, family and friends and before long her art was helping others heal. She began physical therapy to teach her how to walk again unassisted (which took years); Bridget went to group therapy as well as attending individual therapy to unravel the PTSD and continued her artwork to assist others to heal. Bridget’s art pieces. A 16×20”, oil painting “Hijab Girl,” and a clay sculpture “Amerikkka’s Son,” won first and second place at the Fort Worth VA under the Art Director Donna Gerron.

Restoration

The hometown girl, AHS graduate, musician/youth minister, salon owner, veteran, artist, business owner, and more importantly, a woman of God has been Redeemed; Resilient and Restored in her faith in serving God, the community of Abilene and others – one paint stroke at a time.