This August a special event will be held in Ranger to inform veterans and families in obtaining their medical and compensation benefits. Information on other programs as in education, homeless, suicide, land grants and other benefits. A hamburger and hot dog lunch will be provided to guests.

Ranger, Texas and surrounding communities had well over 340 young men who willingly stood up to honor our country and serve during the Vietnam War.

The tremendous sacrifice of those who served will be on display via exhibitions, salutations and presentation of colors.

All veterans and active service members in attendance will also be formally recognized.

Featured Speakers:

Associate Director James Douglas

VA West Texas health care. Big Spring Tx Email: James.Douglas@va.gov Phone: 432-263-7361, ext. 7113

Mr. Douglas joined the West Texas VA Health Care System as the Associate Director on In August, 2019.

Mr. Douglas is responsible for the overall management of the Administrative services for West Texas Veterans across the 33 counties served by the West Texas VA Health Care System based at the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center located in Big Spring, Texas. Mr. Douglas is officially assigned to the Ioannis A. Lougaris VAMC in Reno, Nevada where he is currently the Chief of Veteran Engagement Service. Mr. Douglas joined the VA in 2004 at the VA North Texas Healthcare System where he occupied numerous positions. Mr. Douglas is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with an undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master’s in Healthcare Administration, and a Master’s in Business Administration. Additionally, Mr. Douglas is a graduate of VISN 17’s Leadership Development Institute.

Director Michael B. Crouse

Mr. Michael B. Crouse, Sr., was appointed as Executive Director of the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) effective November 21, 2021. As Executive Director of the Waco VARO, he is responsible for administering non-medical benefits provided to Veterans, Servicemembers, and dependents – including Compensation, Pension, and Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) benefits. The Waco VARO serves a potential clientele of nearly one million Veterans, living in a service area that extends from El Paso to Texarkana and from Austin to Amarillo, which equates to an estimated 158,000 square miles. Mr. Crouse oversees Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits delivery programs with annual outlays of over $6 billion. The Waco VARO employs a total of approximately 950 employees.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Crouse became the first ever sitting Director of the Fort Harrison VARO on February 3, 2019. In this position, he provided executive oversight and leadership, and he was responsible for administering a wide array of benefits in the areas of Compensation and VR&E to approximately 93,000 Veterans and their families throughout Montana, with annual monetary benefits exceeding $365 million.

From October 2015 to 2019, Mr. Crouse served as the Assistant Director over the Salt Lake City, Utah, and Fort Harrison, Montana, VAROs. In that position, he provided executive oversight to approximately 900 employees charged with administering VA benefits and services to over 237,000 Veterans and their families, with annual C&P disbursements of $717 million combined.

Mr. Crouse also served as the Special Missions Program Officer (SMPO) at the Seattle VARO. In that capacity, he was responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of a Disability Rating Activity Site (DRAS) that had the responsibility of processing pre-separation disability claims for VA and the Department of Defense. He provided leadership oversight to a staff of over 270 claims processors involved with the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES). Mr. Crouse also served as the Veterans Service Center Manager at the Seattle VARO prior to serving as the SMPO, providing leadership oversight to a staff of over 500 claims processors. This office administered approximately $1.2 billion in annual federal benefits to over 600,000 Veterans and their dependents in Washington state. Prior to his stint in Seattle, Mr. Crouse served in multiple leadership assignments in the Lincoln, Nebraska, VARO.

Mr. Crouse is a retired U.S. Army Paratrooper and served in multiple leadership positions during his 20-plus years of active duty.

Mike Hernandez Commission Member

Abilene, Texas Term Expires December 31, 2025

Mike Hernandez of Abilene is retired from the Texas Workforce Commission. He is very active in his community as a board member for Abilene Habitat for Humanity, Abilene Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Heritage Committee and is the Chapter Adjutant for the Military Order of the Purple Heart 1937. He became the recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Abilene Chamber of Commerce. Hernandez received an Associate degree in sociology from Cisco College. Honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps and medically retired due to his combat injuries sustained in Vietnam.

Retired Army Col James Wheeler

Two tour Vietnam Infantry Colonel. Retired from Veterans Administration, Present day advocate in helping veterans.

15th Year Convergence

Ranger Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park

520 E. Loop 254​

Ranger, Texas

Saturday, August 6th

10:00am