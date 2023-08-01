Los Aficionados, the support organization of The Grace Museum, is celebrating 55 years of service this year! We learn how can to stop by and learn what the organization is all about.

In 1969, Los Aficionados was formed by a dedicated group of supporters of the Abilene Fine Arts Museum – now The Grace Museum. The need for an auxiliary consisting of willing and eager volunteers pursuing many endeavors, all with the goal of a successful museum in Abilene, was foremost in their thoughts. While LA has changed through the years with new faces, they bring new ideas, insights, goals, and enthusiasm for The Grace. While LA members are not required to volunteer, there are opportunities to do so if they want, including assembling Make-N-Take bags, hanging items for Youth Art Month, assisting ArtWalk, CALF volunteers, and being ambassadors for The Grace within the community. Los Aficionados membership is open to all Museum members, and LA members receive a discount on Grace Museum memberships. Annual LA dues are only $30.00.

This wonderful history is a tradition of excellence. LA meets every year from September through May on the first Tuesday of each month for a luncheon and program. Join them and learn about The Grace, meet new friends, and be a part of the tradition.

Los Aficionados

Membership Campaign

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St.

Thursday, August 3rd

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (Come and Go)