Since 1992, Hospice of The Big Country has helped patients and their families deal with the physical, emotional and spiritual end-of-life issues. WTRC’s Hospice of the Big Country services are provided without regard to a patient’s financial circumstance… no one is turned away. Their team of caring physicians, compassionate staff and volunteers provide services to treat patients in Abilene and 11 surrounding counties.

To help ensure services for all, Hearts Remembered is held each year during the Valentine season. This is an event which offers an opportunity for family and friends to publicly honor or remember a special person in their life while supporting Hospice of the Big Country in providing care for the terminally ill.

For a $10 or more donation, your chosen name will be inscribed on a heart and prominently displayed during the month of February at the Mall of Abilene.