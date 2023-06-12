The Abilene Shakespeare Festival, which takes place annually in June, provides an excellent opportunity to expose West Texas to the major works of Shakespeare and other classical literature. ACU Theatre audiences have been made up of young and old, blue collar and white collar, cowboy and executive. ACU continue to introduce new patrons to Shakespeare who have little experience in regular theatre-going, and we are committed to bringing them high-quality, exciting new productions of classical works for little to no admission price.

Abilene Shakespeare Festival 2023

Abilene Christian University-

Fulks Theatre

Love’s Labour’s Lost

Musical directed by Adam Hester

June 15th & 17th at 7:30 pm

The Taming of the Shrew

Directed by Gary Varner

June 16th & 18th at 7:30 pm

Admission is FREE but donations are welcomed

Learn more at acu.edu/theatre

HISTORY OF THE ABILENE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

The Abilene Shakespeare Festival, which began in 1990, is located in Abilene, Texas on the Abilene Christian University campus. Each year we are excited to take advantage of the theatre spaces in ACU’s Williams Performing Arts Center. This venue offers an exciting challenge for artists, and stands as an integral part of the life and culture of Abilene. The 2000 Festival was our first time to produce two plays simultaneously, and it proved to be a great success both with audiences and with cast/crew.