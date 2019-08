News release from Habitat for Humanity:

The Big Country Home Builders Association is holding their 13th Annual Big Country Home Builders Association Clay Shoot benefiting Habitat for Humanity on Saturday August 10th. Shoot times are 8:30 AM, 11 AM, and 1 PM. In the last eight years this fun event has raised enough money for Habitat to build a complete home, and BCHBA is working on funding a second Habitat home.