Nights at the NCCIL is coming up this Thursday. We get a look at what you can create.

Nights at the NCCIL: Painted Paper Collage

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

Thursday, August 15th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Member Ticket: $40

Non-Member Ticket: $45

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org