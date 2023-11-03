Bring your friends and join us for shopping on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Your market hall ticket gains entry to shop with over 60 vendors. Take a break in our cafe, bid on auction items, buy raffle tickets for a Louis Vuitton bag, meet Santa himself, and shop until you drop!

Market Hall: The Nutcracker Market

Abilene Convention Center

November 3rd & 4th- 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

November 5th- Noon – 5:00 pm

To purchase tickets, please click here

General Admission: $6

Teacher, First Responder, and Military Discount: $4