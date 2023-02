Next weekend Abilene Community Theatre presents a new twist on one of the world’s most famous plays, Romeo and Juliet. We talk with cast members, and real-life family the Barkers about playing feuding houses in a mental institution.

Romeo & Juliet

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

February 24th – 25th; March 3rd – 4th at 7:30 pm

February 26th & March 5th at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $18

Student/Senior(55+)/Military: $15

Tickets Available Here