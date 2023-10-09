This weekend Abilene Christian University presents their homecoming musical Roald Dahl’s Matilda directed by Joey Banks with musical direction by Dr. Chris Hollingsworth.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and powerful imagination. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. The musical will include ACU’s full orchestra, conducted by Dr. Steven Ward.

Matilda

Abilene Christian University- Boone Family Theatre

October 12th – 14th at 8:00 pm

October 15th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $45

Children- $25

(325) 674-ARTS

acu.universitytickets.com