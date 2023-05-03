Summer is just around the corner and The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature has plenty of fun in store.

The NCCIL invites you to celebrate Star Wars Day at their May the 4th Paint Night. Participants can create their own paintings inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Paint night begins at 6:00 pm and registration is $10 per person or free for NCCIL members.

Registration is also now open for The NCCIL’s Fine Art Camp. The camp is held in partnership with other local fine arts nonprofits. It will be held June 19th – 23rd from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm daily.

The camp is geared for children in 1st through 5th grade. Children will work on daily visual art projects and will enjoy story time, professional guest artist visits.

The cost is $225 per camper, the APAC Camper Rate is: $200, and the NCCIL Member Rate is $175.

You can register for these and other events at nccil.square.site/events or call (325) 673-4586 for more information.