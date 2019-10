Homecoming is this weekend at McMurry University and this year’s musical brings Charles Schulz’s beloved Peanuts to life on stage. We talk with the cast of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and get a sneak peek at the show.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

October 24th – 26th at 7:30 pm

October 27th at 2:00 pm

$12- General Admission

$10- Students, Seniors, Military

(325) 793-3889

mcm.edu/theatre