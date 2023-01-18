This month McMurry University presents their latest play a revenge comedy with a southern flair inspired by Shakespeare.

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” written by Lauren Gunderson and will be directed by senior student, Graci Melbourne, as her senior project.

This play follows Nan, a redneck housewife, who is getting back at her abusive husband on the 4th of July…the holiday of independence. With the help of her best friend Sweetheart, her cheerleader Simon, and a dead deer. When Nan gets her revenge it’s sweeter than honey.

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear”

McMurry University- Amy Graves Ryan Fine Arts Center

January 27th – 28th at 7:30 pm

January 29th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $10

Military/Seniors- $8

McMurry Student/Faculty/Staff- $5

Find tickets here