McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller.

The show is titled “Cirque de Memoire”, it has tied themes of the circus and living memories.

‘Cirque de Memoire’- carnival of memories. Join The Bohemians in this three-part carnival variety act with interactive games. This is an original piece devised completely by the entire cast through improvisation and trust-building exercises.

Cirque de Memoire

McMurry University- Matthew’s Auditorium

November 17th – 19th at 7:30pm

November 20th at 2:00 pm

Facebook: McMurryTheatre