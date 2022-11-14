McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller.
The show is titled “Cirque de Memoire”, it has tied themes of the circus and living memories.
‘Cirque de Memoire’- carnival of memories. Join The Bohemians in this three-part carnival variety act with interactive games. This is an original piece devised completely by the entire cast through improvisation and trust-building exercises.
Cirque de Memoire
McMurry University- Matthew’s Auditorium
November 17th – 19th at 7:30pm
November 20th at 2:00 pm
Facebook: McMurryTheatre