Next weekend McMurry University presents their first production of the school year, “Rumors” by Neil Simon, directed by student Lee Neighbours.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it’s only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock’s self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce. As their tenth wedding anniversary party commences, Charlie lies bleeding in another room, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris, scramble to get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

“Rumors” does contain some adult language.

Rumors

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

October 12th – 14th at 7:30 pm

October 15th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $15

Military/Seniors- $10

Students- $5

October 12th Only- Pay What You Can

