This February McMurry University Theatre presents “A Dolls House” by the classic 19th century playwright, Henrik Ibsen. “A Doll’s House” is a modern tragedy released in 1879 by Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsen.

Composed of three acts, the play is set in a Norwegian town of the author’s present day and mainly concerns Nora and Torvald Helmer, whose marriage implodes under the weight of Nora’s emotional, social, and political subjugation by Europe’s regressive gender norms.

The play is well known for exploring the married woman’s bleak plight in a world dominated by men, shedding light on a problem that was underexposed in the late nineteenth century. The play also stirred outrage from dissidents who viewed its arguments as profane.

The show will be performing February 16th – 18th at 7:30 pm with a February 19th 2:00 pm matinee. All performances will be held in the Amy Graves Ryan Little Theatre at McMurry University.

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

February 16th – 18th at 7:30 pm

February 19th at 2:00 pm

General Admission – $10

Senior/Military Discount – $7

Student/McMurry Faculty and Staff – $5

Tickets Available Here