Jakes Women is McMurry University Theatre’s final show of the semester directed by senior student, Matt Lamar.

Jakes Women is a play written by Neil Simon and follows Jake, a novelist who is more successful with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The wildly comic and sometimes moving flashbacks played in his mind are interrupted by visitations from actual women. Jake’s women include a revered first wife who was killed years earlier in an accident, his daughter who is recalled as a child but is now a young woman, his boisterous and bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who is leaving Jake for another man, and a prospective third wife.

Jake’s Women

Amy Graves Ryan Little Theatre

1400 Sayles Blvd.

December 1st – 3rd at 7:30 pm

December 4th at 2:00 pm

General Admission – $10.00

Military/Senior Discount – $7.00

Student/McMurry Faculty and Staff Discount – $5.00

(325) 793-3889

Get tickets here