McMurry University is getting into the Halloween spirit this homecoming weekend with a creepy-kooky homecoming show “The Addams Family Musical”.

The Addams Family Musical

McMurry University- Radford Auditorium

October 14th – 16th at 7:30 pm

October 17th at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $12

Senior/Military/Youth: $10

McMurry Faculty/Staff/Students: $5

academics.mcm.edu/theatre