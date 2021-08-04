McMurry University Theatre partners with The Noah Project for Carousel

The McMurry University Theatre Department is wrapping up their summer season this weekend with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. We learn about the classic musical and the partnership with The Noah Project for this production.

McMurry University alerted patrons about changes to their Covid-19 safety protocols in a Facebook post reading:

“With rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalization in our community, our theatre will resume social distance seating. General seating will be every other row and we ask patrons to social distance from members outside their own party. Radford Auditorium is a large 1200 seat auditorium with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the show.

In addition, we recommend face coverings during the production for our patrons whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. This recommendation follows the same recommended guidance from the Center of Disease Control. In addition, our technical crew members will wear face coverings. The performers will not perform in face coverings.

We wish to thank all of our McMurry Theatre supporters. Together we can get through this challenging time and have theatre be the cathartic experience we all need. See you at the show!” -Kerry Goff

Artistic and Technical Director

McMurry Summer Theatre

Carousel

McMurry University- Radford Auditorium

1400 Sayles Blvd.

August 5th – 7th at 7:30 pm

August 8th at 2:00 pm

Talkbacks with The Noah Project after the show on Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th.

$15- General Admission

$12- Military/Senior/Child/Student

$5- McMurry Faculty/Staff/Student

(325) 793-3889

Tickets Available Here