McMurry University Theatre presenting 3 summer shows in 2021

McMurry Theatre is preparing for a summer packed with great shows. We find out what’s coming up and how you can get your tickets.

McMurry University Summer Theatre

Love Letters by A. R. Gurney May 13th – 16th Tickets $12 General Admission/$10 McM Faculty, Staff, & Students

The Miracle Worker by William Gibson June 15th – 20th $12 General Admission/$10 McM Faculty, Staff, & Students

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel Aug 5th – 8th $15 General Admission/$12 McM Faculty, Staff, & Students

(325) 793-3889

mcm.edu/theatre