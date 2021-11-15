McMurry University Theatre presents regional premier of Constellations by Nick Payne

This weekend only McMurry University presents the regional premier of Constellations by Nick Payne. We talk with the director and cast about the show.

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know—delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Special note: This play contains adult language and themes, and is not recommended for patrons under the age of 18.

Constellations

McMurry University- Ryan Little Theatre

November 18th – 20th at 7:30 pm

November 21st at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $10

Military/Senior: $8

McMurry Faculty/Staff/Students: $5

Tickets Available Here