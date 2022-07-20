“Chicago: the Musical” will be the final show of the McMurry University Summer Theatre Program 2022.

“Chicago” is a musical about Roxi Hart’s trial after killing the man she was cheating on her husband with, and Velma Kelly, who is going through a similar trial. It is a story of media, jealousy, murder, and a whole lotta jazz.

Chicago: the Musical

McMurry University-

Amy Graves Little Ryan Theatre

July 28th – 30th at 7:30 pm

Sunday July 31st at 2:00 pm

$18 General Admission

Register to attend here