“Chicago: the Musical” will be the final show of the McMurry University Summer Theatre Program 2022.
“Chicago” is a musical about Roxi Hart’s trial after killing the man she was cheating on her husband with, and Velma Kelly, who is going through a similar trial. It is a story of media, jealousy, murder, and a whole lotta jazz.
Chicago: the Musical
McMurry University-
Amy Graves Little Ryan Theatre
July 28th – 30th at 7:30 pm
Sunday July 31st at 2:00 pm
$18 General Admission
Register to attend here